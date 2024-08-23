Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Radian Group by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 20,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Radian Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,482 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in Radian Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 145.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Radian Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Radian Group

In other Radian Group news, CFO Sumita Pandit sold 3,817 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.23, for a total value of $130,655.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RDN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Radian Group from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Radian Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

Radian Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDN opened at $35.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.05. Radian Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $312.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 47.05% and a return on equity of 14.43%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage Insurance segment aggregates, manages, and distributes U.S. mortgage credit risk for mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors, through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans; and other credit risk management solutions, including contract underwriting.

