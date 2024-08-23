Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBT. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 162.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 113.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average of $96.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.67 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 36.66% and a return on equity of 9.67%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

