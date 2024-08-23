Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBT. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 162.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 113.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in John Bean Technologies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.
John Bean Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:JBT opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.49 and a 200 day moving average of $96.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $86.75 and a 12 month high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.13%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on John Bean Technologies
John Bean Technologies Profile
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than John Bean Technologies
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Advance Auto Parts Eyes Long-Term Growth Despite Q2 Hurdles
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Toll Brothers Stock Up on Q3 Beat: Luxury Homes Drive Growth
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 4 No-Brainer Stocks to Hold This Fall for Steady Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.