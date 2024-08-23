Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 628.0% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $838.66 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.61.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

