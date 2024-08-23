Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 518 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Popular during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Popular during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Popular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Popular in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Popular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $577,499.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 5,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $429,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.60, for a total value of $577,499.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BPOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Popular from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Popular from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.22.

Popular Trading Down 0.3 %

Popular stock opened at $97.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.79. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.27 and a 12-month high of $105.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.65.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.38. Popular had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

