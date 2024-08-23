Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 766 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Andina Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 5.4% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Insperity by 7.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 612.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 121.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 34,223 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 14.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

NSP stock opened at $92.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day moving average of $99.25. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.04 and a fifty-two week high of $119.40.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.14. Insperity had a return on equity of 138.16% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.68%.

NSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,114,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 16,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $1,487,024.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,956,967.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

