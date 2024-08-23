Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $833,350.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.38, for a total transaction of $8,084,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at $833,350.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.06, for a total transaction of $968,616.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,977.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,266 shares of company stock worth $38,604,580. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $303.00 to $280.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.45.

United Therapeutics stock opened at $346.87 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $208.62 and a 52-week high of $353.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $323.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by ($0.48). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 40.87%. The business had revenue of $714.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.24 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

