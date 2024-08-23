Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,876 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAP. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $109,741,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $109,709,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 139.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 741,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,158,000 after acquiring an additional 432,301 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 203.9% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 279,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,384,000 after acquiring an additional 187,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credicorp by 1,997.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 134,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,838,000 after acquiring an additional 128,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $166.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.71. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.42 and a fifty-two week high of $180.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

