Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $64.83 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.86 and a 12-month high of $65.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $62.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

