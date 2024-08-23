Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 8,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $122.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $112,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,738 shares in the company, valued at $10,186,241.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $290,754.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 95,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,608,717.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $112,343.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,186,241.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,724 shares of company stock worth $545,327. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE USPH opened at $82.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.25. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.08 and a 1 year high of $113.63.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $167.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 143.09%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

