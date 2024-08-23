Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,726 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 579 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 65,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $184,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILTB opened at $52.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.27. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $53.25.

About iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

