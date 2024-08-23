Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $272,000 Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 12,144.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $32.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $42.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $66,112.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.07.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

