Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $277,000 Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,698 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 183.0% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 338,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 274,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 102,174 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Baker Hughes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,672,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Baker Hughes by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,383,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Baker Hughes by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 237,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 160,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,000,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 502,053 shares in the company, valued at $17,571,855. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BKR opened at $34.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $39.05.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.93%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

