Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $279,000 Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,281 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,598,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CFO Brian Mueller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $375,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,425,635.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 40,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $3,043,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,258.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.96. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.68 and a 1 year high of $99.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.26.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

