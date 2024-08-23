Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $289,000 Stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,791 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 452 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in First Financial Bankshares by 81.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 17.4% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the period. 69.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $35.20 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.84 and a 52 week high of $39.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average is $31.45.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.10 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 29.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FFIN shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Sally Pope Davis bought 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at $51,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 943,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,216,280.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.22% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

