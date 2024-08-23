Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $302,000 Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,156,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,944,000 after buying an additional 441,692 shares during the period. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $26,338,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 59.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 539,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,712,000 after purchasing an additional 200,765 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 40.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 436,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,610,000 after purchasing an additional 126,220 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.0% during the first quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP now owns 902,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,521,000 after purchasing an additional 110,820 shares during the period.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $76.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.71. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.04 and a 52-week high of $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -544.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $101.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

