Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $305,000 Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CFR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 46.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 90.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cullen/Frost Bankers

In other news, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total transaction of $357,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Candace K. Wolfshohl sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $598,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Howard L. Kasanoff sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.20, for a total value of $357,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $123.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.51%. The company had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.93.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

