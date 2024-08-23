Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $308,000 Stock Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 10.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its position in Procore Technologies by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance bought a new position in Procore Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,103,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 118.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $4,499,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,699 shares in the company, valued at $34,984,012.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Howard Fu sold 1,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.68, for a total value of $78,432.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,459,856.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.17, for a total value of $4,499,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,984,012.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,677 shares of company stock worth $14,263,605 in the last quarter. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PCOR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Procore Technologies stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.93. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $83.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $284.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

