Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $329,000 Holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,018 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Garmin by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Garmin by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at $7,257,359.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,531 shares of company stock worth $2,835,858. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GRMN stock opened at $177.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $99.61 and a twelve month high of $179.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $167.56 and a 200-day moving average of $154.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Garmin’s payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

