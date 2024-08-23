Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $330,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,048,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,037,000 after purchasing an additional 53,120 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 328,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,689,000 after acquiring an additional 40,142 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,522 shares during the last quarter. Q3 Asset Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 154,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Passaic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter valued at about $13,326,000.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $114.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.41. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $121.23.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.