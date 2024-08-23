Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $334,000 Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

SKYY opened at $96.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.05 and its 200-day moving average is $93.81. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $70.42 and a 1-year high of $98.50.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

