Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $337,000 Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the first quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 542.9% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on WHR. Bank of America started coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

WHR opened at $98.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $84.18 and a 12-month high of $142.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.69 and a 200-day moving average of $101.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.42%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

