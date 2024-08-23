Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $340,000 Stake in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in ESAB were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ESAB by 8.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ESAB by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of ESAB by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of ESAB by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 71,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of ESAB by 302.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

ESAB opened at $100.68 on Friday. ESAB Co. has a 1-year low of $61.43 and a 1-year high of $114.77. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ESAB ( NYSE:ESAB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $707.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.75 million. ESAB had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ESAB Co. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESAB. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ESAB from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ESAB from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ESAB from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of ESAB in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of ESAB from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.57.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, automated welding, and gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

