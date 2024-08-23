Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AB High Yield ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AB High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $386,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000.

AB High Yield ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of AB High Yield ETF stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. AB High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average of $36.49.

AB High Yield ETF Profile

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

