Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,648 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAN. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,148,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,699,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139,669 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Banco Santander by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,072,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 931,429 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Santander by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,786,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,960 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 106.2% during the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,691,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,189,000 after buying an additional 871,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Banco Santander by 20.9% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,824,760 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after buying an additional 834,200 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE SAN opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.68. Banco Santander, S.A. has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $5.27.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

