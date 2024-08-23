Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Invests $296,000 in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLDM. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $49.20 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $50.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.46.

About SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.