Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $273,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (BATS:DMAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DMAY. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth about $274,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DMAY stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.44 million, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (DMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DMAY was launched on May 15, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

