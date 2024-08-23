Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Makes New $274,000 Investment in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,381 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 114.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on TOL. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:TOL opened at $141.22 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.08 and a 12 month high of $146.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.41 and its 200 day moving average is $120.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Further Reading

