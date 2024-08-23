Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,226 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4,983.8% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAE opened at $26.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $21.54 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.24.

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

