Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,659 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 598.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 90,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 77,668 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 14.4% in the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 103,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,878,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 61.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Evercore ISI raised Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vornado Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vornado Realty Trust news, Director Russell B. Wight, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,528.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 226.35 and a beta of 1.64. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $18.36 and a 1 year high of $35.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.77.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $450.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) with a portfolio of premier New York City office and retail assets and the developer of the new PENN DISTRICT. While concentrated in New York, Vornado also owns the premier assets in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is a real estate industry leader in sustainability, with over 27 million square feet of LEED-certified buildings and over 23 million square feet at LEED Gold or Platinum.

