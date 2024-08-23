Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 494 Shares of Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Napco Security Technologies were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 250.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.7% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 269,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,409 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 14.5% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Napco Security Technologies by 14.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSSC. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $54.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day moving average of $47.21. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

In other news, SVP Stephen M. Spinelli sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.13, for a total transaction of $156,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,299,496.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

