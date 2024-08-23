Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases New Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLTR. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,509,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,506,000 after acquiring an additional 29,179 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 970,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after purchasing an additional 53,561 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 801,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,436,000 after purchasing an additional 42,198 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 786,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 591,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,875,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.42. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $25.00 and a 1 year high of $25.52.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

