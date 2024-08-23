Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Western Union by 59.9% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Western Union by 14.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 11,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,237 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 55,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on WU shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Western Union from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Western Union Price Performance

WU stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.92 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.83.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 123.71%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.62%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

