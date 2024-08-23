Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EDOW – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EDOW. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $7,044,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 48,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,353,000.

Shares of EDOW opened at $34.52 on Friday. First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $28.04 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $239.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.71.

The First Trust Dow 30 Equal Weight ETF (EDOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of companies included in the Dow Jones Industrial Average. EDOW was launched on Aug 8, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

