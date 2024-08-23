Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Free Report) by 51.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,659 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 84,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 213,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLCO opened at $21.81 on Friday. Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $21.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.19.

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

