Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,633 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the second quarter worth $48,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $85,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $61.19 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $51.90 and a twelve month high of $62.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.22.
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
