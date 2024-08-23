Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 10,218 Shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,218 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHYL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 407.7% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $461,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $487,000.

Get PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:PHYL opened at $35.17 on Friday. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $32.42 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.