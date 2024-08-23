Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 1,380 Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Construction Partners by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 3,408,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,403,000 after acquiring an additional 268,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Construction Partners by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,628,000 after purchasing an additional 69,223 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Construction Partners by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,692,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,423 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Construction Partners by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 893,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,897,000 after purchasing an additional 105,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 52.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $66.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.78.

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $517.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Construction Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

