Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 230 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth $47,359,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,614 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,380,000 after buying an additional 100,304 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 324,720 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,127,000 after buying an additional 74,578 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,360,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,651,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $563,726,000 after acquiring an additional 37,517 shares during the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BMI opened at $203.12 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.06 and a 12 month high of $210.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.54, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.93.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $216.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMI. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Badger Meter

Insider Transactions at Badger Meter

In related news, VP Kimberly K. Stoll sold 1,097 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $224,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,505. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Badger Meter

(Free Report)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.