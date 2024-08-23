Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 236 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in UFP Industries by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 51,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,426,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $119.14 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $136.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.70 and its 200-day moving average is $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.40.

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.02. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.42%.

In other UFP Industries news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 11,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.27, for a total transaction of $1,351,540.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,265,221.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UFP Industries from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of UFP Industries from $133.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $102.00) on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

