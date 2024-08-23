Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 284 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,570,000. abrdn plc grew its position in Charter Communications by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 42,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,416,000 after purchasing an additional 16,890 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charter Communications Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $340.32 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.08 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a market capitalization of $49.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.93.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

