Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 3,132 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,132 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 73.6% during the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. 52.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MFC shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Manulife Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.98. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $27.51.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $9.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 16.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.86%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

