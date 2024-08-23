Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 435 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,848,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,599,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,615,000 after purchasing an additional 296,941 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,532,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,892,000 after purchasing an additional 135,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,397,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 30,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,918,000. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRX. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $160.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of -333.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.06. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $97.18 and a 12-month high of $183.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

