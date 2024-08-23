Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 699 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PZA. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.86 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $24.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78.

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

