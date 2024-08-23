Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $330,000 Position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000.

In related news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 21,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,165,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,837,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Drayton Wise sold 7,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total transaction of $390,951.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,657 shares in the company, valued at $6,057,302.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 249,611 shares of company stock valued at $12,584,876. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

INSM opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average of $45.15. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.16. Insmed Incorporated has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $80.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.95 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.78) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Insmed Incorporated will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $40.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

