Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $333,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,499 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 322.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 833.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Coinbase Global by 75.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 133 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 3.8 %

Coinbase Global stock opened at $198.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.63 and a 1-year high of $283.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Insider Activity at Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,071,061.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul Grewal sold 17,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total value of $4,170,337.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,020,588.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 1,500 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total value of $369,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,071,061.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,049 shares of company stock valued at $25,542,778. Corporate insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.38.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Stories

