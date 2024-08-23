Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cohen & Steers by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,681,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,340,000 after acquiring an additional 24,895 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 294.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524 shares during the period. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total value of $95,095.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,866.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cohen & Steers news, CAO Elena Dulik sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $95,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,866.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 12,500 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total transaction of $1,051,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 155,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,058,548.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,600 shares of company stock worth $1,710,365. Corporate insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group lowered their target price on Cohen & Steers from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Cohen & Steers Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CNS opened at $85.28 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.17 and a 200 day moving average of $73.93.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $121.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.83%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

