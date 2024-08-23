Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.44

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.52. Enviva shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 222,886 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enviva in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in Enviva in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Enviva in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Plustick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $299,000. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

