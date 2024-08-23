EpicQuest Education Group International (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Shares of EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) were down 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.76. Approximately 1,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 7,058 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.00.

EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

