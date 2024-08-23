EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.99 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EQB in a report issued on Tuesday, August 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.99 for the quarter. Cormark has a “Outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $11.72 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price objective on EQB from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on EQB from C$102.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on EQB from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$106.89.

TSE EQB opened at C$95.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$89.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. EQB has a 1-year low of C$66.41 and a 1-year high of C$98.88.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C($0.04). EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of C$316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.40 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. EQB’s payout ratio is 19.33%.

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

