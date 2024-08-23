EQB (TSE:EQB) Price Target Cut to C$106.00

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$110.00 to C$106.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC cut their price objective on EQB from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of EQB from C$107.00 to C$109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQB from C$98.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. Cormark increased their target price on shares of EQB from C$114.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of EQB from C$113.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$106.89.

EQB Price Performance

EQB stock opened at C$95.28 on Wednesday. EQB has a 1-year low of C$66.41 and a 1-year high of C$98.88. The stock has a market cap of C$3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$89.27.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.71 by C($0.04). EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of C$316.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.40 million. On average, research analysts expect that EQB will post 11.7194067 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQB



EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

